News Tak collaborates with AstraZeneca to launch #Shuruaat

News Tak, in partnership with AstraZeneca, launched #Shuruaat, an extensive cancer awareness campaign that puts a strong focus on early detection and stories of real-life of courage. The programme aims at motivating early screening and treatment through the lens of patients, caregivers and medical experts, making the topic of cancer more human and more relatable.

The campaign has been spread through a variety of platforms, such as digital videos, reels, the long-form interviews, and interactive social media content, by leveraging the wide vernacular network of the Tak channels. Prominent anchors of News Tak, Health Tak and Sports Tak have come forward and supported the campaign to give the message a boost that early detection can save lives.

Prominent social media influencers also shared personal reflections and urged audiences to take proactive health check-ups.

(afaqs! got this information in a press release.)