News18 announces a special campaign for flood relief- ‘Baadh Mein Aapke Saath’

Campaign to run extensive coverage of the flood situation offering advice on how to address the challenges of flooding; also launches a dedicated helpline.
Bihar, amongst India’s most flood prone state reels under the havoc caused by floods every year. Over the years many lives, livestock and hundreds of crores of properties has been lost.
Being the region’s foremost news channel, News 18 Bihar/Jharkhand has launched a special campaign to lend a helping hand to the people of the state during this trying time. This special month-long initiative ‘Baadh Mein Aap key Saath’ will not only attempt to address the challenges that people face this time but will also help people requiring assistance during the floods.
The channel will run extensive content in the form of bulletins, debates and special shows focused on key issues such as ways and means of protecting one’s home & livestock, on taking care of one’s health and indeed precautions to be taken to protect oneself from drowning. The campaign will also engage with leaders and policy-makers to understand steps being taken to help the people of the state during this time.
The channel will deploy a dedicated reporter called the Flood Reporter to bring regular updates on the flood situation, reaching out to flood hit victims and highlighting their condition.
The channel has also launched a dedicated helpline 62 81 28 06 36 for those requiring assistance – the channel will attempt to connect those in need of help with the requisite authorities to help facilitate outreach to such individuals.
As Bihar’s leading Hindi news channel and part of the country’s biggest News Network- Network18, it is indeed our responsibility to stand shoulder to shoulder with people of the state in their time of need – our campaign ‘Baadh Mein Aap key Saath’ aims to do precisely that.
