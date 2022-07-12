News18 Assam launches campaign to support Assam flood victims

It is high time when we all should come together and join hands for the brothers and sisters of Assam. This special campaign focuses on in-depth reporting with hardcore facts and a total combat against fake news in the flood-stricken areas. It will highlight the unsung heroes, who work tirelessly to rehabilitate people trapped in the flood zone. Encouraging this initiative is chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has appreciated the channel for creating a platform that raises this national concern for Assam.