News18 Assam-Northeast is back with its prestigious Utkrisht 2022, Assam Excellence Awards

Shri Atul Bora, Hon’ble Minister, said, “People who have made immense contributions in different areas of our society were awarded at Utkrisht- Assam Excellence Award 2022 today. My heartfelt congratulations to the award winners and best wishes for the future. I sincerely appreciate the initiative taken by the channel to recognise and felicitate the people who have made significant contributions to the society. I think their move will inspire awardees to make more such contributions in the future. Such efforts are a mark of appreciation for the outstanding work done for the country.”