News18 Assam-Northeast is back with its prestigious Utkrisht 2022, Assam Excellence Awards

The awards will be exclusively telecast on 27th September at 10 PM.
News18 Assam-Northeast will be exclusively telecasting Utkrisht 2022, Assam Excellence Awards. This is a prestigious event, attended by eminent dignitaries, that felicitates individuals and organisations for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields. This stellar event took place on the 21st of September 2022, and this is the packaged episode telecast of this marvellous event on the 27th of September at 10 pm on News18 Assam Northeast
Along with the awards, this year featured a panel discussion on the topic – Honing talents and creating a skilled workforce towards a developing Assam. The panellists for the evening were Mr Ankur Jain, IPS, Mission Director – Assam Skill Development Mission, Dr. Sriparna Bhuyan Baruah, Faculty and Head, CII and IIE, and Mr. Lemi Loyi, General Manager, NEDFI. The special guests for the award ceremony were Shri Bimal Bora, Hon'ble Minister – Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise Department and Cultural Affairs, Govt. of Assam and Shri Atul Bora, Hon’ble Minister – Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Vety department, Border Area Development Department, and Implementation of Assam Accord Department.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Bimal Bora, Hon'ble Minister, said, “Those who have made outstanding contributions towards the development of the state have been honoured with the Assam Excellence Award. This honour will encourage them to step even forward and actively work towards the progress of the state. News 18 Assam Northeast has given heartfelt thanks for this great initiative, and we hope to see this effort in the future as well.”
Shri Atul Bora, Hon’ble Minister, said, “People who have made immense contributions in different areas of our society were awarded at Utkrisht- Assam Excellence Award 2022 today. My heartfelt congratulations to the award winners and best wishes for the future. I sincerely appreciate the initiative taken by the channel to recognise and felicitate the people who have made significant contributions to the society. I think their move will inspire awardees to make more such contributions in the future. Such efforts are a mark of appreciation for the outstanding work done for the country.”
Tune in to News18 Assam-Northeast and watch Utkrisht – Assam Excellence Awards 2022 on September 27th, at 10 pm.
(We got this information in a press release).