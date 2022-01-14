News18 Bangla aims towards a cleaner City of Joy with ‘Sankalpa - The Pledge for a Green World’

For those who are not aware, Kolkata has emerged among the top ten most polluting cities in the world, according to a recent assessment by IQAir, a Switzerland-based climate organisation. The rapid human population pressure and anthropogenic activity has led to an increase in dumping of untreated urban and industrial sewage, as well as other pollutants, into the river Ganga. To promote awareness on all these pressing issues News18 Bangla has launched the campaign this month. Through its initiative, the channel will address different social challenges through various television campaigns.