News18 Bangla announces Special Programming Line-up for Panchayat Election Coverage in West Bengal

Highlights of News18 Bangla's special programming for the Panchayat election include:

PANCHAYET E BANGLAR KOTHA: This program will feature intense debates and discussions on important issues from various Panchayats across different parts of Bengal. Viewers can anticipate insightful analysis and diverse perspectives on election issues.

PANCHAYAT E KHOBORDAR: Experience the excitement of spot news updates with this lightning-fast reporting show. News18 Bangla reporters will bring the scoopy stories straight from the source, keeping the viewers up to date with the unfolding developments.

NETA NOYJANATA: In this unique program, News18 Bangla representatives will travel to different parts of Gram Panchayats using public transport like local trains and buses. They will interact with the public, bringing their opinions, concerns, and emotions directly to the viewers.