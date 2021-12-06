News18 Bangla launches election programming Puro-Yuddha

Puro-Yuddho will cover:

1. Paray Paray Puro yuddho (Election fights on the street)

News18 Bangla will ensure extensive reach into as many neighbourhoods as possible, to examine the real situation on ground and highlight the poll mood. Each show will be hosted from a specific candidate’s area.

2. Tarokar Para (Ground review with celebrity)

News18 Bangla will visit neighbourhoods of celebrities from various walks of life, showcasing election excitement alongside the star.

3. Dewaler Wall (What says the Wall?)

Wall graffiti is known to be an integral part of Bengal’s politics. The show will explore all that is going on in the world of wall graffiti, from those on the street to those on social media. The capsule will be part of a news bulletin.

4. Narod Narod (This & That)

Two accusation sound bites of the day by opposing political parties/candidates/ leaders will be played out one after the other in a single frame. The capsule will be a part of a news bulletin.

5. Paye Paye Prochar (Campaign Trails)

This segmented program will follow candidates from several political parties on their campaign trails and provide 360-degree coverage of election campaigns. The capsule will be a part of a news bulletin.