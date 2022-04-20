News18 Bihar Jharkhand Launches ‘Paani Paani Re’ Campaign to manage looming water crisis in twin states

With the onset of summer season, people of many areas of Bihar and Jharkhand are facing acute water shortage. Due to the sudden rise in temperature, wells and borings prove to be failures in densely populated areas and people are forced to wander from place to place. The problem of water has increased in cities as well as in rural areas. It is observed that the water tables have declined precipitously.
In the hour of need, News18 Bihar-Jharkhand has launched 'पानी-पानी रे', a special campaign to raise awareness about water conservation and get the attention of concerned authorities towards this issue. Campaign has special shows highlighting stories based on water crisis, conservation and status of traditional water sources.
On the day of launch itself campaign got support from political leaders of State:
Ram Prit Paswan, Minister of Public Health Engineering Department Government of Bihar congratulated the channel for this initiative and said that his team will leave no stone unturned to save state from this crisis
Environmentalist, Manohar Manav suggested that the government and people must join hands together to manage water shortage and carry out conservation methods.
