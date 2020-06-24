News18 Bihar / Jharkhand presents e-Agenda Bihar

A platform where the state’s top leaders and influencers will discuss upcoming assembly election.
As the buzz around Bihar elections begins to build up, News18 Bihar / Jharkhand is all set to present e-Agenda Bihar – a platform that will bring different political parties and leaders across the spectrum to discuss and debate issues and strategies relating to the upcoming polls. The Agenda series, from News18 Network - India’s No. 1 News Network, has become established as the most definitive platform that brings a ring side view of the thinking and shaping political strategy in the lead- up to elections.
e-Agenda Bihar promises to be a high impact virtual summit with participation from top leaders from Bihar. The show will have multiple sessions with an array of eminent panelists participating in each session. The sessions will revolve around the current political scenario and how it will impact the upcoming Assembly elections. From NDA’s plans to retain power to the relevance of a strong & combined opposition, from the effect of Lalu Yadav’s stranglehold on state politics to different electoral arithmetic impacting the outcome, the Summit will aim to touch upon crucial factors that will be defining the electoral discourse over the next few months in the state. There will also be a special session on the struggle of Bihari actors in Bollywood – a subject that is especially relevant given the recent suicide by the very talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Some of the top luminaries who will be a part of this virtual Summit include the Deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Modi, Leader of Opposition Tejaswi Yadav, LJP’s national president Chirag Paswan, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, state minister Neeraj Kumar, RJD’s state unit president Jagadanand Singh, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, JAP chief Pappu Yadav, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra, JDU leader Ajay Alok, MP & former Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari as well as actors Shekhar Suman & Akshara Singh.
The programme will be telecast live on News18 Bihar Jharkhand and its social & digital platforms. News18 Bihar / Jharkhand as the state’s No.1 channel has always taken the lead on all key matters relating to Bihar. The channel has been at the forefront of covering elections bringing the most accurate and fastest updates on the same. News18 Bihar / Jharkhand is once again all geared up for the most comprehensive coverage of the upcoming Assembly elections kicking off its programming with e-Agenda Bihar.
Tune in to e-Agenda Bihar, 12 PM onwards on 24th June, only on News18 Bihar / Jharkhand.
(We got this information from a press release.)