News18 Bihar / Jharkhand presents e-Agenda Bihar

e-Agenda Bihar promises to be a high impact virtual summit with participation from top leaders from Bihar. The show will have multiple sessions with an array of eminent panelists participating in each session. The sessions will revolve around the current political scenario and how it will impact the upcoming Assembly elections. From NDA’s plans to retain power to the relevance of a strong & combined opposition, from the effect of Lalu Yadav’s stranglehold on state politics to different electoral arithmetic impacting the outcome, the Summit will aim to touch upon crucial factors that will be defining the electoral discourse over the next few months in the state. There will also be a special session on the struggle of Bihari actors in Bollywood – a subject that is especially relevant given the recent suicide by the very talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput.