News18 Bihar/ Jharkhand to host BizNext Bihar

Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav to be Chief Guest.
The special event in Patna to be attended by top political leaders will News18 Bihar/ Jharkhand has always been at the forefront of driving a developmental agenda for the region. The channel is all set to host a pathbreaking summit – Biznext Bihar - to discuss overall development in the region can be achieved through growth in business and entrepreneurship. The channel will also honour businesspersons from Bihar who are icons in their own right; and who will serve as a source of inspiration to viewers.
The Summit will see participation of top leaders of the state including Shri Tejashwi Yadav Deputy Chief Minister, Bihar, Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha, Minister of Water Resources & IPRD, Bihar, Shri Samir Kumar Mahaseth Industries Minister, Bihar and Shri Chirag Paswan MP, Lok Sabha amongst others. The event will endeavour to discuss and highlight opportunities in different sectors, and to hold meaningful discussions with top ministers and policymakers of the state government as well as top political leaders on driving industrial growth and activating key enablers for encouraging businesses in the region.
Tune-In to News18 Bihar/ Jharkhand on 22nd December 2022, 11 a.m. onwards to watch the live telecast of BizNext Bihar.
