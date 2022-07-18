News18 Bihar/Jharkhand & News18 Uttar Pradesh/ Uttarakhand presents sawan special programming

During this time, on each Monday, also known as Shravan Somvar, devotees visit the temple and offer milk, flowers, holy water, and bael leaves to Shiva and to celebrate these emotions of devotees News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand brings ‘शिव का सोमवाि’ which will highlight the importance of Monday and the rituals that needs to be followed on this day. The channel will also show LIVE from major Shiva temples from across the State.