News18 Bihar/Jharkhand & News18 Uttar Pradesh/ Uttarakhand presents sawan special programming

A month long programming celebrating the holy month.
As per Hindu traditions ‘Sawan’ is considered to be one of the holiest months of the year and this auspicious month is devoted to worshipping Lord Shiva. News18 HSM channels will also celebrate this holy month with a special programming lineup covering Kanwar pilgrimage and various other rituals performed during this time.
News18 Bihar/Jharkhand’s show ‘चलो काांवरिया बाबा धाम’ and News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand with its show ‘चलो काांवड़ झम के’ will bring special stories/reports on the annual pilgrimage or Kanwar yatra of the devotees of Shiva. The shows will highlight stories on Kanwar yatra, its significance and arrangements done by authorities.
During this time, on each Monday, also known as Shravan Somvar, devotees visit the temple and offer milk, flowers, holy water, and bael leaves to Shiva and to celebrate these emotions of devotees News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand brings ‘शिव का सोमवाि’ which will highlight the importance of Monday and the rituals that needs to be followed on this day. The channel will also show LIVE from major Shiva temples from across the State.
Watch ‘चलो काांवरिया बाबा धाम’ daily at 6:30 AM and 3:30 PM on News18
Bihar/Jharkhand and चलो काांवड़ झमPradesh/Uttarakhand.
