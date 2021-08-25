News18 Gujarati launches two new campaigns Khadaraj and Atmanirbhar Gujarat

Atmanirbhar Gujarat is an initiative to amplify the call given by our PM of creating ‘Self Reliant India’. During the current pandemic lot of people lost their jobs and suffered losses in their businesses, Atmanirbhar Gujarat is a 4-week campaign to highlight the cause of being ‘Self Reliant Gujarat’ it showcases the inspiring journey of those Gujarati’s who showed their mettle through innovations, carved their path leading to job creation and success in their businesses. Stories such as farmers who grew strawberries in kutch, to an interior designer who lost his job and started milk business by procuring cow shed.

