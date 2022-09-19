News18 Gujarati presents “MAHASANGRAM”

Mahasangram will feature numerous programs formulating into three broad categories. It will start with four flagship properties, which will present four unique shows, namely Satta No Sangram, Samrangan, Otla Parisad, and Chakrvyuh Ma Chehro. Satta No Sangram will showcase the anchors visiting different cities, towns, and villages of Gujarat with exclusive debates featuring local leaders of various parties presenting the point of view of the voters. This half-hour show will run for 70 episodes on weekdays. Taking over the weekends will be Samrangan, a one-of-a-kind live debate show featuring leaders of the ruling party and opposition in front of voters, held across 8 major cities of Gujarat, namely Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Baroda, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar, and Junagadh, with each episode focusing on the voters of a particular city.