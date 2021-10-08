News18 Gujarati presents Navratri 2021

News18 Gujarati has bouquet of entertainment with line-up of two special program for their viewers.
It is that time of the year, where people across India gear up for the biggest dance festival of the country. Be it children or adults, everyone's busy planning costumes, learning new dance moves and ascertaining latest Gujarati garba. True to its tradition of always coming up with innovative and quality programs during Navratri, this year News18 Gujarati has bouquet of entertainment with line-up of two special program for their viewers. Garba ni Ramjhat and Non Stop Garba would make sure that viewers would not only get featured themselves on the channel but also they can dance to tune of their favourite artists from safety and comfort of their homes.
In Garba Ni Ramjhat viewers are told to share the videos of their favourite garba steps from their societies or houses which would be featured on News18 Gujarati during Navratri every day at 14:30 pm. Non Stop Garba every day during Navratri at 22:00 pm would enthral the viewers with their favourite artists like Kirtidan Gadhavi, Osman Mir, Atul Purohit, Kinjal Dave, Jignesh Barot who would be performing their favourite garba on which viewers can do their favourite garba steps at comfort and safety of their homes.
Stay tune to News18 Gujarati’s Navratri 2021 from 7th October to 15th October.
(We got this information in a press release).