News18 Gujarati presents Navratri 2021

It is that time of the year, where people across India gear up for the biggest dance festival of the country. Be it children or adults, everyone's busy planning costumes, learning new dance moves and ascertaining latest Gujarati garba. True to its tradition of always coming up with innovative and quality programs during Navratri, this year News18 Gujarati has bouquet of entertainment with line-up of two special program for their viewers. Garba ni Ramjhat and Non Stop Garba would make sure that viewers would not only get featured themselves on the channel but also they can dance to tune of their favourite artists from safety and comfort of their homes.