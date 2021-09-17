News18 HSM celebrated 'Hindi Diwas' with “Hindi Ke Samrat” contest

Viewers were required to give a missed call to register for the activity.
On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, which was celebrated on the 14th of September’2021, News18 HSM Network organized a unique and engaging activity. In an effort to promote a connect with Hindi, the network organized a contest - “Hindi Ke Samrat” – which ran on News18 India, News18 Rajasthan, News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh, News18 Bihar/Jharkhand & News18 Uttar Pradesh / Uttarakhand.
Viewers were required to give a missed call to register for the activity. Short-listed viewers were called and asked to complete Hindi muhawaras (proverbs); those who were able to do so were then crowned “Hindi Ke Samrat” and gratified.
The contest was widely promoted across not only the News18 HSM channels but also on social media, and saw participation from almost 15,000 people. The campaign delivered close to 3 million impressions and had more than 1 million views + engagement – numbers that clearly stand testimony to the success of the campaign.
As the region’s leading HSM Network, this viewer engagement campaign to promote the Hindi language is an integral part of our effort to bring content that is not only engaging but also has great socio-cultural relevance.