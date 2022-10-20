News18 HSM Network brings Diwali special programming

The line-up of festive shows to make your Diwali extra special.
Diwali, the festival of lights is the most awaited and the most celebrated festivals of India. It is indeed a celebration like no other, people in every nook and corner of the country welcome the festival with great enthusiasm.
News18 HSM Network is all set to brighten up its viewer’s Diwali with the biggest line-up of festive shows. Diwali week special shows will be aired with renowned astrologers, viewers will also get a chance to watch live celebrations of the festival from different states showcasing the market decorations, shopping trends and overall spirit of Diwali, programming will also revolve around shows dedicated to the rituals, Diwali puja timingsand other auspicious mahurats for shopping.
These special shows will be aired through the day on News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand, News18 MadhyaPradesh/Chhattisgarh, News18 Bihar/Jharkhand, News18 Jammu/Kashmir/Ladkah/Himachal, News18 Punjab/Haryana and News18 Rajasthan.
(We got this information in a press release).