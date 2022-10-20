News18 HSM Network brings Diwali special programming

News18 HSM Network is all set to brighten up its viewer’s Diwali with the biggest line-up of festive shows. Diwali week special shows will be aired with renowned astrologers, viewers will also get a chance to watch live celebrations of the festival from different states showcasing the market decorations, shopping trends and overall spirit of Diwali, programming will also revolve around shows dedicated to the rituals, Diwali puja timingsand other auspicious mahurats for shopping.