News18 HSM Network dedicates a special evening to stalwarts of business

News18 Rajasthan also organized “BizNext Rajasthan” with the same thought of honoring the business leaders of Rajasthan and exploring the upcoming business opportunities in the state. The event saw the participation and support from top ministers of the state including Shri LalChand Kataria (Agriculture Minister), Shri Dheeraj Gurjar (Chairman, Rajasthan Seeds Corp), Shri Rameshwar Dudi (Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board), Shri Dharmendra Rathore (Chairman RTDC), Shri Rajiv Arora (President, Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation). The felicitation of awardees was carried out by the chief guest Shri Ashok Chandna (Minister of state for skill, employment and entrepreneurship).