News18 HSM Network dedicates a special evening to stalwarts of business

News18 Rajasthan and News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh hosted special events to honor business leaders of the region.
News18 Network has always been at the forefront of recognizing those who have created benchmarks in their respective fields and celebrating their achievements. News18 Rajasthan and News18 Madhya Pradesh/ Chhattisgarh hosted a special evening to honour businesspersons from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh who have contributed immensely to the development of the state.
News18 Madhya Pradesh / Chhattisgarh organized “Business Achievers Chhattisgarh”, a unique event to acknowledge the inspiring entrepreneurs of Chhattisgarh who contributed to the prosperity of the local community and region. Superstar Sonu Sood graced the event with his presence and felicitated the awardees in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The business leaders also came forward to make charitable donations to the local hospitals.
News18 Rajasthan also organized “BizNext Rajasthan” with the same thought of honoring the business leaders of Rajasthan and exploring the upcoming business opportunities in the state. The event saw the participation and support from top ministers of the state including Shri LalChand Kataria (Agriculture Minister), Shri Dheeraj Gurjar (Chairman, Rajasthan Seeds Corp), Shri Rameshwar Dudi (Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board), Shri Dharmendra Rathore (Chairman RTDC), Shri Rajiv Arora (President, Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation). The felicitation of awardees was carried out by the chief guest Shri Ashok Chandna (Minister of state for skill, employment and entrepreneurship).