News18 HSM Network highlights key issues through new campaigns

“Sabski Sehat Sabse Zaroori” by News18 MadhyaPradesh / Chhattisgarh is another 3–4-week long campaign which aims to engage with key stakeholders to examine ways and means of strengthening the healthcare system of Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. The campaign will endeavour to highlight both the progress made as well as some gaps that remain in making quality healthcare available to all sections of society. The campaign will also pick up the issue of the widespread prevalence of quacks in the state. This campaign has also been weel received with the Health Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Vishwas Sarang & the Health Minister Shree Prabhu Ram coming out in support of the campaign.