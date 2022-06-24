News18 HSM Network launches campaigns to address public issues

News18 Bihar/Jharkhand has also launched a special awareness drive to fight against menace of drug addiction in Bihar, 'नशवा नरक में ले जाइ'. There has been an alarming spike in substance abuse in the dry state. The campaign has a series of special shows highlighting current situation of drug abuse in Bihar and ways to control and prevent it. In addition, special debates and interviews will also be done with key stakeholders addressing the issue.