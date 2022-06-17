News18 HSM Network launches ‘Thank You Papa’

A special contest for its viewers to celebrate Father’s Day.
A father is someone who is always standing tall for his children irrespective of all the odds, to celebrate this selfless bond of fatherhood, News18 HSM Network has launched a special contest ‘Thank You Papa’ to give its viewers a chance to thank their fathers on News18 & also an opportunity to gift smartphone to a person who has been giving them gifts all his life.
This year, Father’s day will be celebrated on 19th June. News18 HSM Network’s ‘Thank You Papa’ contest will give the viewers a chance to show their love by doing something special for their fathers. The contest involves viewers to register themselves for the contest by simply giving a missed call on a dedicated number 8882 472 472. The registered participants will then have to share a video of a special moment with their fathers. Selected winners will get a chance to come on TV and win a smartphone for their fathers too.
The contest is currently running on News18 HSM channels including News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Bihar/Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh and Urdu & the Contest will be Live till 19th June’22.
(We got this information in a press release).