News18 HSM Network steps up to address key issues through special initiatives

“Saaf Safai Zaroori Hai Bhai”, a month-long campaign by News18 Bihar/Jharkhand aims to achieve the vision of a clean Bihar, which is an integral part to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a clean and hygienic India, with its capital being the dirtiest city. The campaign will find areas suffering from lack of sanitation and cleanliness and will adopt various means to improve the quality of life of citizens by enhancing excess to basic sanitation facilities and evoke a sense of responsibility by asking people to join hands and actively participate in cleanliness activities to achieve the aim of making Bihar a swachh state. The campaign will have three elements –