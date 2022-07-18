News18 India launches new weekend debate show ‘Danke Ki Chot Par’

Watch Danke Ki Chot Par every Sunday from 5 PM to 6 PM only on News18 India.
News18 India, the country’s leading Hindi news channel is all set to launch a new weekend debate show ‘Danke Ki Chot Par’ hosted by renowned anchor Aman Chopra. This will be an audience-based debate show that will discuss the biggest issues of the week. Aman is one of the finest news anchors in the country and does not shy away from taking a stand for what he believes is in the best interest of the nation.
In this show, he will pick up the biggest issues of the week and will deliberate & discuss it with all the key stakeholders. The show aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the issue through insightful and meaningful debates. Furthermore, the presence of a live audience in the show will broaden the scope of the discussion.
News18 India has always believed in conceptualizing and initiating varied programming tent poles. The channel’s programming has been well received by the viewers because of its innovative and engaging formats. The new debate show Danke Ki Chot Par will get to the core of the issues that affect the nation at large.
Watch Danke Ki Chot Par every Sunday from 5 PM to 6 PM only on News18 India.
(We got this information in a press release).