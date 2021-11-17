News18 India launches “Sabse Bada Dangal” – programming on the upcoming assembly elections

Under the umbrella programming for election – Sabse Bada Dangal, the show Bhaiyaji Kahin will travel through key constituencies while giving a unique platform to the voters to highlight their concerns and expectations. Through the show, the immensely popular anchor Prateek will also engage in candid conversations with all the stakeholders – the voters, political leaders and the biggest newsmakers. From Almora to Haldwani and Nainital to Rudrapur, the show will endeavor to capture ground-level sentiments impacting the electorate, ranging from the impact of the pandemic and recent natural calamities, infrastructure, and tourism amongst others.