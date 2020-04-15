News18 India launches ‘Stars ka School, Ghar Mein Raho Cool’

The campaign brings together prominent television celebrities who share their message of optimism with their fans. Names such as Bhumika Gurung, Divyanka Tripathi, Nimrit Kaur, Arjun Bijlani, Sharad Malhotra, Riya Shukla amongst many others will join hands with the channel towards this cause. They will share unique video messages sharing tips on how to stay in a high energy state and how best to utilize their time during the extended lockdown. They will also give a sneak peek into their routine at home while sharing their recommendations to drive away the lockdown blues. The channel will telecast the messages through the day to inspire viewers.