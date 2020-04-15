News18 India launches ‘Stars ka School, Ghar Mein Raho Cool’

As India enters lockdown2.0 in the on-going fight against COVID-19 pandemic, all citizens have once again been asked to stay indoors and follow social distancing while outdoors. These steps are critical to control the spread of Coronavirus. Country’s leading Hindi news channel, News18 India, has taken the first step towards sending a message of positivity and well-being through a special campaign called ‘Stars ka School, Ghar Mein Raho Cool’. The campaign is an appeal to its viewers to keep their spirits high and strive towards positive well-being while at home during the global health crisis.
The campaign brings together prominent television celebrities who share their message of optimism with their fans. Names such as Bhumika Gurung, Divyanka Tripathi, Nimrit Kaur, Arjun Bijlani, Sharad Malhotra, Riya Shukla amongst many others will join hands with the channel towards this cause. They will share unique video messages sharing tips on how to stay in a high energy state and how best to utilize their time during the extended lockdown. They will also give a sneak peek into their routine at home while sharing their recommendations to drive away the lockdown blues. The channel will telecast the messages through the day to inspire viewers.
As India’s foremost Hindi news channel and part of the country’s biggest News Network- Network18, News18 India has been committed to using all its resources to help keep the nation informed and safe. The new campaign by the channel is an addition to Network18’s various campaigns #StayHome, #IndiaGives and #MakeYourOwnMasks, all of which have been launched to aid India’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
(We got this information in a press release.)