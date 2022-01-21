News18 India presents ‘Mahapoll’

The Mahapoll will also get telecast on News18 Uttar Pradesh/ Uttarakhand & News18 Punjab/ Haryana/ Himachal Pradesh.
As the polling dates for the upcoming assembly elections approach closer, political parties are driving their campaigns to the pinnacle in all the poll-bound states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand. In the run up to these polls, everyone is keen to the public and experts opinions to understand which way the tide is turning.
Over the past few days, various opinion polls have been released making a
forecast on the outcome of the elections. News18 India will get a step ahead and telecast the biggest opinion poll ‘Mahapoll’ that will comprehensively analyse and decipher these poll results and give a better and clearer picture to the general public. The Mahapoll will be hosted by channel’s renowned anchors Aman Chopra & Preeti Raghunandan and will have eminent political leaders and political commentators as panelists.
The Mahapoll will also get telecast on News18 Uttar Pradesh/ Uttarakhand & News18 Punjab/ Haryana/ Himachal Pradesh.
News18 India, being the country's leading Hindi news channel, aims to set the best foot forward in the run-up to the polls by tapping into the power of its comprehensive network of regional channels and reporters bringing insights from ground zero. The shows have been aligned up to the expectations of the viewers as more action is awaited in the poll-bound states.
Watch Mahapoll today 8 PM onwards only on News18 India
(We got this information in a press release).