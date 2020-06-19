News18 India presents Sanyog Adhiveshan to celebrate the International Yoga Day

The special line –up for Sanyog Adhiveshan will bring renowned newsmakers – policymakers, entertainers and health experts - on a single platform. The virtual conclave will host yoga guru Baba Ramdev, top political figures such as Sambit Patra, Sanjay Singh, Manoj Tiwari and Gaurav Vallabh,; entertainer Sunil Grover & AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria. The programme will also feature renowned astrologers such as Sanjay Jumani, Pawan Sinha, Ashok Bhambhi, and Anupam Kapil who will give their unique perspective on the impact the solar eclipse is likely to have on the current situation in India. There will also be a special session with Sonu Sood who has come into limelight in recent times for the extensive help that he has provided to migrant labourers.