News18 India presents Sanyog Adhiveshan to celebrate the International Yoga Day

June 21 is celebrated worldwide as International Yoga Day. News18 India is organizing a special on-air summit to mark the occasion. Co-incidentally a solar eclipse is also happening on the same day. To highlight this co-incidence, News18 India has branded its special conclave as Sanyog Adhiveshan. In line with its commitment to pushing the envelope on creating interesting formats and programming, this special edition of News18 India’s tent pole property – Adhiveshan - will bring a very different and fresh perspective on the challenges that the country is facing at present especially the COVID 19 pandemic.
The special line –up for Sanyog Adhiveshan will bring renowned newsmakers – policymakers, entertainers and health experts - on a single platform. The virtual conclave will host yoga guru Baba Ramdev, top political figures such as Sambit Patra, Sanjay Singh, Manoj Tiwari and Gaurav Vallabh,; entertainer Sunil Grover & AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria. The programme will also feature renowned astrologers such as Sanjay Jumani, Pawan Sinha, Ashok Bhambhi, and Anupam Kapil who will give their unique perspective on the impact the solar eclipse is likely to have on the current situation in India. There will also be a special session with Sonu Sood who has come into limelight in recent times for the extensive help that he has provided to migrant labourers.
The virtual conclave will have the channel’s team of veteran anchors including Kishore Ajwani, Amish Devgan, Neha Pant, and Prateek Trivedi leading the various discussions. There is deep anxiety in the country today on multiple fronts. This show will attempt to give viewers a fresh perspective and empower them with relevant information and insights.
(We got this information from a press release.)