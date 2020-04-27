News18 India says ‘Lapete Mein Lockdown’

While the world is adapting to a new normal in the midst of coronavirus pandemic, News18 India is bringing a unique dose of poetic joy with Lapete Mein Lockdown. The show aims to bring much-needed humour to the people living in isolation in their homes during these unprecedented times.
With a long-standing commitment to bringing industry-first initiatives, Lapete Mein Lockdown is another such offering from News18 India. The show will bring together the nation’s top hasya kavis on a virtual platform to lessen the stress and anxiety in the lives of many in these trying times. The poetic evenings aim to spread positivity while expressing solidarity with the frontline workers who have dedicated their lives for the collective cause.
Hosted by Kishore Ajwani, managing editor, News18 India, the show will feature renowned poets and hasya kavis such as Pratap Fauzdar, Sudeep Bhola, Gaurav Chauhan, Chirag Jain, Vinit Pandey, Ved Prakash Ved, and Shambhu Shikhar to name a few.
Watch Lapete Mein Lockdown Live on Saturday 25th April, 8 PM onwards only on News18 India
(We got this information in a press release.)