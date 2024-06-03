News18 India set to present the fastest and most accurate results on counting day on June 4

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The channel will be providing special programming starting at 6 a.m. to keep viewers updated on the trends and developments across the nation.
As the entire nation eagerly awaits the verdict of the fiercely contested General Elections, News18 India is set to present the fastest and most accurate results on counting day on June 4.
The channel has lined-up special programming to keep the viewers apprised of the latest trends and major developments from across the country.
News18 India will be the ultimate news destination with more than 2000 reporters across all counting centers and constituencies sharing real time updates. The News18 Live Result Hub, a proprietary set-up by the News18 Network, will be at the center of providing the channel with key updates and analysis as inputs come in from the ground.
The programming will start at 6 a.m. on the channel and will bring the most accurate trends throughout the day. Combined with live on-ground reportage, the counting day coverage on the channel will stay on top of all key developments and reactions as they come in.
Kishore Ajwani, Amish Devgan, Rubika Liyaquat, Prateek Trivedi, Aman Chopra, and Anand Narasimhan along with the channel’s extensive network of reporters will spearhead the counting day coverage.
News18 India will undoubtedly bring the biggest and most comprehensive coverage of this historic Results Day with the biggest newsmakers, the best anchors, and the finest panel of experts as the world’s largest democracy awaits its next government.
Watch Counting Day programming on News18 India LIVE from 6 a.m. throughout the day.
