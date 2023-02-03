News18 India tells the story of infamous conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Speaking about News18 India’s foray into web-series, Kishore Ajwani said, “This is the first ever web series produced by an Indian news channel. Being a news-media company, we know inside details of Chandrashekhar’s escapades with the common man, Bollywood stars, and prominent industrialists and their wives. This helps us explore the murky depths of this conman’s mind and show our viewers the true story. This has been a project I have been associated with from the drawing-board to hosting, through production, and I am sure that our viewers will love the format in which my team and I are delivering this story.”

‘FIR No. 208’ premieres on the News18 India YouTube channel on 3 February, 2023 at 9 pm.