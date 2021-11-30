News18 India to host ‘News18 India Chaupal’ on Dec 1-2

Top Policymakers, Politicians, sports personalities and Bollywood stars will grace the two-day event.
News18 India is all set to host its marquee initiative 'News18 India Chaupal― Desh Ka Sabse Bada Manch' on 1-2 December. The 2-day summit will witness India's top politicians, thought leaders, policy makers, sports and film stars come together to discuss, debate and deliberate the contemporary issues that India faces.
True to its name, the culturally rich platform with rural ambience will create a direct connect with viewers by giving them a chance to listen to the country's most impactful voices on the issues that concern the country.
The agenda of this year's edition is set around themes such as 75 years of Independence, 50 years of Indo-Pak 1971 War (Bangladesh), upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab among others, key socio-political and economic issues, and the way forward.
India's top leaders such as Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics, and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait, and Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Abhay Deol and many others will grace the event as speakers.
#News18IndiaChaupal will also host impactful debates on the upcoming elections, role of opposition, the roadmap to 2024 elections and other issues. The panel will feature top political voices in the country such as Congress leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Randeep Surjewala, Gaurav Vallabh, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and others.
The sessions will be moderated by the channel’s team of leading anchors such as Kishore Ajwani (Managing Editor, News 18 India), Amish Devgan, Prateek Trivedi, Aman Chopra, Amitabh Sinha and Preeti Raghunandan.
News18 India Chaupal will be telecast on 1st December from 6 pm onwards and on 2nd December 11 am onwards on News18 India.
