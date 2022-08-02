News18 India to host the 1st edition of the 'Amrit Ratna Samman' on the 2nd of August

The Amrit Ratna Samman aims to not only be amongst the most coveted honours to be conferred in the country but it also aspires to serve another objective – to become the nation’s biggest platform to reflect upon how India and Indians can continue to make giant strides across different fields. The ceremony hence will see top leaders attend the event and discuss vision for a bright and prosperous future India. Amongst those who will grace the occasion will be Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smt. Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minster for Railways Ashwani Vaishnav, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minster for Health Mansukh Mandavya, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha.