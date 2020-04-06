News18 India urges viewers to join Prime Minister Modi’s appeal to dispel darkness

Prime Minister Modi recently urged the people to switch off lights for nine minutes at 9 PM on April 5 and light candles or diyas, or flash torchlights or mobile lights to unite in the fight again COVID-19 pandemic. In line with the Prime Minister's clarion call, News18 India has lined-up exclusive programming ‘Ek Diya Desh Ke Naam’ for its viewers.
With an aim to build excitement, News18 India will showcase two hours of special programming further amplifying the initiative. The programming will witness renowned celebrities such as Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, musicians Salim and Sulaiman Merchant, singer Harshdeep Kaur and Anup Jalota along with actor Manoj Joshi who will discuss the power of 130 crores Indian coming together and fighting together for a collective cause.
As a part of the biggest news network in the country, News18 lndia has also deployed 100 reporters across 100 cities who will capture the Indian spirit of camaraderie and strength. Practicing social distancing, the channel's anchors and correspondents will also be reporting live from their respective localities to further bring stories from across the country.
(We got this information in a press release.)