News18 India wins coveted Most Admired Brand of the Year- News Sector at the ACEF Asian Leaders Awards

News18 India, the leading national Hindi news channel from News18 Network, has been winning major accolades for its content, formats, and campaigns over the years. Adding another feather to its hat, the channel has recently added one more prestigious award to its growing tally with top honors at the recently concluded ACEF Asian Leaders Awards.
News18 India has been recognized as the ‘Most Admired Brand of the Year’ in News Sector at the ACEF Awards 2021. Apart from this, News18 HSM Network also bagged a Bronze in ‘Most Admired Not For Profit Marketing Campaign’ category for its Corona Control Room. During the pandemic, Corona Control Room gave access to a helpline to offer viewers reliable information from renowned healthcare experts. During the campaign, the viewers could call on the 24x7 helpline and register their queries on coronavirus, which were later answered by medical professionals on the channel.
The ACEF Program is organized by a team of professionals from India, Sri Lanka and UAE and is guided by the advisory members from branding, marketing and creative agencies based in India, US, Australia, Singapore, UAE and Sri Lanka.
(We got this information in a press release).