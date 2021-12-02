News18 India wins coveted Most Admired Brand of the Year- News Sector at the ACEF Asian Leaders Awards

News18 India has been recognized as the ‘Most Admired Brand of the Year’ in News Sector at the ACEF Awards 2021. Apart from this, News18 HSM Network also bagged a Bronze in ‘Most Admired Not For Profit Marketing Campaign’ category for its Corona Control Room. During the pandemic, Corona Control Room gave access to a helpline to offer viewers reliable information from renowned healthcare experts. During the campaign, the viewers could call on the 24x7 helpline and register their queries on coronavirus, which were later answered by medical professionals on the channel.