News18 India's 'Bhaiya Ji Kahin' captures voters’ expectations ahead of Bihar assembly polls

The show will telecast from Monday to Friday at 5:45 PM on News18 India.
After travelling across different districts to bring forth the real concerns of the people from ground zero amidst the ongoing pandemic, News18 India's popular show Bhaiyaji Kahin has been travelling across the poll bound Bihar. Considering the significance of the state assembly elections in the national politics, the popular travelogue-cum-chaupal show will provide a comprehensive and unparalleled ground-level view of the situation.
Through the show, anchor Prateek Trivedi will indulge in candid conversations with everyone –be it the aam aadmi, local leaders at the constituency level or the biggest newsmakers. As the show travels across different districts of Bihar, it will capture topics ranging from woes of those impacted the most by COVID-19 and other calamities, migration of tons of labourers, and politics over the pandemic.
With his people-oriented approach, BhaiyaJi brings out real stories of truth, pain, and courage. Traveling through the key constituencies such as Patna, Gaya, Banka and Nalanda amongst others, Bhaiyaji Kahin, as always, is set to provide a unique national platform to the people of Bihar to voice their concerns, hopes and expectations from the upcoming elections.
(We got this information in a press release).