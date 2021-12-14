News18 India’s Bhaiyaji Kahin goes on Punjab trail with elections on the agenda

Based on a unique travelogue format, the show will present aspirations and concerns of the voters amidst the heated political climate in the state.
The run-up to the Punjab elections has been action-packed with multiple political developments. To bring all the latest updates of this fierce political contest, News18 India is kick starting its special election coverage - Sabse Bada Dangal, with its extremely popular show - Bhaiyaji Kahin. Based on a unique travelogue format, the show will present aspirations and concerns of the voters amidst the heated political climate in the state.
In his journey, renowned journalist and TV anchor, Prateek Trivedi will traverse through the state and interact with common people and political leaders, to bring out the most pertinent issues defining these elections. To sense such diverse political undercurrents, he will travel to key cities such as Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Amritsar, Chandigarh and Pathankot.
Through innovative and diverse concepts, News18 India has always aimed at providing an open platform to the people to voice their issues and opinions. With Sabse Bada Dabgal on Bhaiyaji Kahin, the channel will continue to encourage conversations that impact both the public and policymakers at large.
Watch Bhaiyaji Kahin from Monday – Friday at 6PM only on News18 India
