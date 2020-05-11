News18 India’s campaign 'Stars Ka School, Ghar Mein Raho Cool' receives overwhelming support from TV stars

In the situation of the pandemic, News18 engages with the stars to talk about handling emotional and psychological dilemmas.
Continuing News18 India’s commitment of spearheading the fight against Coronavirus by not only providing accurate information but also spreading the message of hope and positivity, News18 India had launched a special initiative ‘Stars ka School, Ghar Mein Raho Cool’. The campaign has been hugely successful receiving huge support from the biggest TV stars.
The primary idea for the campaign was to keep viewers engaged and give the top stars from the TV fraternity an opportunity to engage with their fans. Amidst all the worries Stars ka School was an attempt by News18 India to bring a positive message from top TV celebrities. From advise on how to stay productively engaged to ways of staying emotionally & psychologically strong, the stars spoke from the heart, giving a rare peek into their personal space.
While applauding people’s efforts of following social distancing and hygiene practices, renowned TV actors such as Bhumika Gurung, Gaurav Bajaj, Shivangi Joshi, Kinshuk Vaidya, Surbhi Chandna and Rupal Patel amongst others also requested viewers to stay home to ensure the safety of themselves and their family members. Sharing some tips and tricks, Mohit Malik urged viewers not to step out of their home and rather read a book or watch a movie in case wants to go out and spend time. On the other hand, Karan Jotwani shared his experience of learning to cook, and the popular duo of Apporv & Anmol from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shared how they are trying their hands on painting and singing.
As India’s foremost Hindi news channel and part of the country’s biggest News Network- Network18, News18 India has been committed to using all its resources to help keep the nation up-to-date and safe.
(We got this information from a press release)