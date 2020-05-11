News18 India’s campaign 'Stars Ka School, Ghar Mein Raho Cool' receives overwhelming support from TV stars

While applauding people’s efforts of following social distancing and hygiene practices, renowned TV actors such as Bhumika Gurung, Gaurav Bajaj, Shivangi Joshi, Kinshuk Vaidya, Surbhi Chandna and Rupal Patel amongst others also requested viewers to stay home to ensure the safety of themselves and their family members. Sharing some tips and tricks, Mohit Malik urged viewers not to step out of their home and rather read a book or watch a movie in case wants to go out and spend time. On the other hand, Karan Jotwani shared his experience of learning to cook, and the popular duo of Apporv & Anmol from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shared how they are trying their hands on painting and singing.