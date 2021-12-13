News18 India’s ‘Danke Ki Chot Par’ to raise key issues affecting the nation

Watch Danke Ki Chot Par from Monday – Friday at 5PM only on News18 India.
Continuing with its legacy of raising relevant and pressing issues, News18 India, the country’s leading national Hindi news channel, has launched a new show Danke Ki Chot Par. Hosted by renowned anchor Aman Chopra, the debate show will further strengthen channel’s power packed line-up while setting the tone for an incomparable evening prime-time shows.
Eponymous with News18 India’s ethos, the show will highlight major issues the nation is facing today. The show will have topmost politicians, celebrities and other renowned personalities as panelists in the debate. The show, at times, will travel to various parts of the country to interact with local public and political leaders of that area to bring out their concerns and possible solutions.
With Aman’s straightforward and nationalistic approach, Danke Ki Chot Par will get into the core of the issues through meaningful debates and discussions.
