News18 India’s leadership summit Chaupal to be held on August 18

News18 India has announced the upcoming edition of its pioneering thought leadership initiative, ‘News18 India Chaupal’. Recognized as ‘Desh ka Sabse Bada Manch’, News18 India Chaupal will bring top policymakers, bureaucrats and newsmakers from varied backgrounds on a single virtual platform this time around.
The current edition of News18 India Chaupal will aim to set the agenda for a new India in a post-COVID-19 world. The leadership summit will be graced by leading politicians such as Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javdekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, MLA & former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan/ Union MoS Sachin Pilot, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. The discussion will span across various relevant and highly contextual topics such as the challenges that the country is facing at present due to the COVID 19 pandemic, upcoming elections in Bihar, the evolving political situation including in the context of Rajasthan amongst others.
News18 India Chaupal will also host substantive and impactful debates on the approach adopted by the opposition while taking on the government on various issues. The discussion will feature top political leaders such as Pawan Khera from Congress and Sanjay Singh from AAP with BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi. Adding a sporting flavour to the platform, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal will talk about the upcoming IPL 2020 along with recent retirement announcements by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and batsman Suresh Raina.
The virtual summit will be hosted by the channel’s team of leading anchors including Kishore Ajwani, Amish Devgan and Prateek Trivedi.
News18 India Chaupal will be telecast on August 18th, 3 pm onwards only on News18 India.
