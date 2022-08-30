News18 Kannada Business Leaders and Excellence Awards 2022 inaugurated

The gala event is a cumulative effort of the editorial team of News18 Kannada, who has done an extensive research to select the deserving profiles among several nominations. The awardees include stellar business professionals and entrepreneurs, who have been indispensable because of their support in skill development, employment generation, technological advancement, and product innovations combining into a herculean contribution to the overall economic development of Karnataka. These professionals were broadly divided into 19 categories such as Excellence in Customized IT Solutions, Excellence in Textile Retail Industry, Excellence in Nursing Education, Excellence in Industrial Innovation, and many more.