News18 Kannada Impact on Bengaluru Roads

News18 Kannada has taken an oath to help Bengalureans in getting pothole free roads. On the same note News18 Kannada started a campaign #shuthepothole. Through this campaign News18 Kannada invited viewers to be part of this campaign and they are actively participating in it by sharing the videos & images of bad road in their areas.
With this campaign News18 Kannada echoes the voice of Bengalureans by showing spotlight on bad roads, ignorance of BBMP and administrators. The echoes of this campaign forced BBPM to frame special task force to fill potholes.
Based on the News18 Kannada’s #shutthepothole campaign, BBMP commissioner Gaurav Gupta passed an order to rectify the roads immediately.
Gaurav Gupta, chief commissioner, BBMP, said, “I have already given strict instructions to officials to fix the potholes on a priority basis. I have asked officials to work as a team so everyone, from the chief engineer to the executive engineer are all on the same page and work towards repairing the roads. Officials will be held responsible if they fail to repair the roads.
Special Task Force to fill the Potholes:
With reference to News18 Kannada’s special report on Bengaluru roads, BBMP commissioner Gaurav Gupta held a meeting with Infrastructure department and framed Zonal Level Special Task force to fill the potholes and also during night time in many areas BBMP started to fill the potholes.
(We got this information in a press release).