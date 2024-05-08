News18 Kannada introduces a new morning ritual called 'Namaste Karnataka'

`Namaste Karnataka’ is more than just a news bulletin; it’s a daily experience designed to elevate viewers’ mornings. With a focus on keeping audiences informed, engaged, and energised, the show promises to enrich viewers’ lives with valuable information that empowers them to make better decisions. The show's approach prioritises stories that directly impact viewers’ daily lives, delivering clear calls to action and limiting discussions to one expert per segment. This ensures that viewers receive the most valuable insights without unnecessary clutter, making every minute of the show count.