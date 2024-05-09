News18 Kannada introduces 'Namaste Karnataka', its new morning bulletin

News18 Kannada announces the launch of its newest morning bulletin, `Namaste Karnataka’, set to begin on May 8, 2024. Airing at 6:00 AM, `Namaste Karnataka’ is crafted to accompany viewers through their morning routines, providing a comprehensive yet concise overview of the day’s most crucial information. Whether enjoying a cup of coffee or tea, audiences can rely on “Namaste Karnataka” to deliver the latest headlines, insightful analyses, and actionable insights to kickstart their day on the right note.