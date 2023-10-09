News18 Kannada launches 'Akhada'

News18 Kannada Akhada commences October 5th, 2023, Monday to Friday from 7.00 PM to 8.00 PM.
News18 Kannada, Karnataka's leading news channel, has announced the launch of ‘Akhada,’ a breakthrough prime-time debate show dedicated to deconstructing political developments and current affairs. With its unbiased analysis, interesting discussions, and expert insights, this new program is sure to engage viewers, making it an absolute must for those seeking a deeper knowledge of the challenges influencing our society today.
The show will be hosted by Hariprasada A, a renowned journalist with 17 years of experience in the Kannada news industry. With an impeccable track record and a strong presence across various Kannada news channels, Hariprasada A is widely recognized as one of the most credible faces in Kannada journalism. His dedication to journalistic ethics and unbiased reporting has earned him the trust and respect of audiences across the region.
News18 Kannada Akhada will bring together an assorted panel of well-known opinion makers, political party spokespersons, and renowned journalists to create a platform for lively and knowledgeable debates. The show will address today's most pressing concerns, offering viewers with a complete and impartial assessment on the most demanding matters in politics and current affairs. The show is set to become the go-to source for in-depth political analysis and thought-provoking discussions in Karnataka.
Tune in to News18 Kannada starting October 5th, 2023, Monday to Friday from 7.00 PM to 8.00 PM, and join Hariprasada A and his expert panel as they navigate the complex world of politics and current affairs on ‘Akhada’.
