News18 Kannada's 'Jana Mana' takes viewers on a journey through Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha election

The News18 Kannada Jana Mana, will embark on an extensive journey, visiting various destinations of Karnataka.
News 18 Kannada has announced the debut of their innovative program, 'Jana Mana'. This show is set to navigate through various districts across Karnataka, presenting the real concerns of the people at ground zero as the nation gears up for the upcoming Loksabha Elections. News18 Kannada Jana Mana aims to provide an unprecedented ground-level perspective on the state's political landscape.
'Jana Mana,' hosted by Chidananda Patel, senior associate editor at News 18 Kannada, will provide an open forum for honest conversations with local citizens and political party officials. The program aims to give the people of Karnataka a unique opportunity to voice their concerns, hopes, and expectations from the imminent election. The News18 Kannada Jana Mana will embark on an extensive journey, visiting the mentioned places - Kanakpura; Mandya; Ramnagara; Chenapatna; Tumkur; Chikballapur; Devanahalli; Mysore; Chamrajnagar; Doddballapur; Bangalore Central; Bangalore North and Bangalore South.
The carefully designed itinerary of the program will present a comprehensive view of the political landscape of Karnataka, addressing the unique concerns of each district. Through candid interactions with the people, viewers will gain insights into the specific challenges and aspirations of the people. News18 Kannada ‘Jana Mana’ will provide insightful and unbiased coverage of the upcoming election, and ‘Jana Mana’ is an exemplary initiative of this. By taking the conversation to the grassroots level, the show promises to be a game-changer in understanding the true aspirations of the people of Karnataka.
To watch the show tune into News 18 Kannada every Sunday at 7.00 PM
(We got this information in a press release.)