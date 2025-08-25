News18 Kerala’s anti-drug campaign 2025 gears up for next edition in Kottayam

News18 Kerala’s ongoing Anti-Drug Campaign – AD 2025, continues to gain momentum across the state, drawing overwhelming public support and participation. Following the success of the inaugural sessions in Cochin (June 10) and Kozhikode (July 15), the campaign’s next edition is in Kottayam on August 26, 2025, from 10:00 AM at K.E. College, Mannanam. The campaign will conclude with a grand finale in Thiruvananthapuram next month.

The campaign is part of News18 Kerala’s ongoing efforts to spread awareness on drug usage and its impact through conversation and collective action. With a strong turnout and positive feedback at each edition, the campaign's outpouring public support and engagement have exceeded expectations.

The previous editions have covered key themes throughout the campaign, such as Understanding the Root Causes of drug usagewhich explored the social, economic, and cultural factors fuelling drug abuse in Kerala; Impact on Communities, which highlighted how addiction affects families, youth, and society at large; Preventive Measures to spread awareness campaigns, early intervention, education, and community engagement; Role of Law Enforcement emphasised on the need for strict enforcement, monitoring, and rehabilitation and Collective Responsibility which highlighted on the joint responsibility of the government, media, NGOs, and citizens in addressing this issue.

The Cochin and Kozhikode editions were graced by the presence of top dignitaries, celebrities, and cultural performances, drawing energetic crowds and heartfelt responses from participants. The events have not only informed but also inspired action among young people, educators, and community leaders alike.

The upcoming session will have a diverse panel of distinguished speakers, including the District Collector, Police Commissioner, Excise Officer, Social Influencer, Psychologist/Doctor, and a Student Representative to share perspectives and practical insights into tackling the drug menace at both individual and community levels.

With the upcoming Kottayam edition, the campaign gets bigger and better, and News18 Kerala invites citizens, especially the youth, to actively take part in this powerful initiative and stand together for a Drug-Free Kerala.

(afaqs! got this information in a press release.)