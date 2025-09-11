News18 Lokmat celebrates Ganeshotsav with ‘Bappa Morya Re’

News18 Lokmat celebrated the spirit of Ganeshotsav with its grand annual initiative,‘Bappa Morya Re’. With a 20-day programme line-up, the channel brought viewers a complete festive experience, from exclusive coverage of the devotional atmosphere of pandals, to the competitive spirit of mandal contests, to the buzz of festive markets preparing for the season.

The special programming has captured every dimension of the festival. From the arrival of eco-friendly idols to the preparation of traditional delicacies, from heartfelt stories of devotees to the cultural significance of Ganesh Chaturthi, News18 Lokmat has ensured that viewers across Maharashtra feel truly connected to the grandeur of the festival.

Adding to the excitement, the‘Bappa Morya Re’Mandal Competition saw enthusiastic participation from pandals across the state, showcasing creativity, devotion, and social messages through their decorations and celebrations.

As part of the celebrations, News18 Lokmat’s office turned into a hub of festivities, where eminent personalities arrived to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, and ministers like Uday Samant and Girish Mahajan graced the occasion with their presence. Celebrated actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Prasad Oak, Adinath Kothare, Sonali Khare, Milind Gunjaji, Lina Bhagwat, and Adesh Bandekar also joined the News18 Lokmat family in offering prayers toBappa.

With extensive statewide reporting, engaging specials, and a strong festive connect, News18 Lokmat’s‘Bappa Morya Re’truly celebrates the devotion and cultural grandeur of Maharashtra’s most beloved festival.

