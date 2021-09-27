News18 Lokmat impact on the Roads of Maharashtra

The echoes of this campaign forced the government to take necessary actions and resulted in roads getting repaired at state highways and in the cities of Maharashtra.
News18 Network has always been at forefront of highlighting key issues that echo the voice of the common man and engage all the necessary stakeholders to encourage development and progress.
Continuing this commitment to spearheading issues of the common man and bringing it to the notice of the policy makers News18 Lokmat kick started special campaign Tassibaddal Kshamasv (spotlight on bad roads of state)
Tassibadal Kshamasv is a 3-4 week-long campaign, which echoes the voice of Maharashtrians by showing the spotlight on the bad roads of the state. During every monsoon, the roads of the state suffer the maximum damage which includes state highways and roads in the cities and that has been always ignored by authorities. The echoes of this campaign forced the government to take necessary actions and resulted in roads getting repaired at state highways and in the cities of Maharashtra. The campaign has been applauded by the common Maharashtrians who felt their voices were heard in the corridors of government.
(We got this information in a press release).