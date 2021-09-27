News18 Lokmat impact on the Roads of Maharashtra

Tassibadal Kshamasv is a 3-4 week-long campaign, which echoes the voice of Maharashtrians by showing the spotlight on the bad roads of the state. During every monsoon, the roads of the state suffer the maximum damage which includes state highways and roads in the cities and that has been always ignored by authorities. The echoes of this campaign forced the government to take necessary actions and resulted in roads getting repaired at state highways and in the cities of Maharashtra. The campaign has been applauded by the common Maharashtrians who felt their voices were heard in the corridors of government.