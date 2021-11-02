News18 Lokmat Launches Deepotsav, Special Diwali Programming.

True to its tradition of always coming up with innovative and quality programs during Diwali.
It is that time of the year, where people across India gear up for the Festival of Lights which is celebrated as Diwali throughout the country. Be it children or adults, everyone's busy planning in shopping various clothes, lighting up diyas, decoratingrangolis at their homes and celebrating Diwali with their family and friends. True to its tradition of always coming up with innovative and quality programs during Diwali, this year News18 Lokmat have bouquet of entertainment with line-up of programs which consist of music, dance, poetry recitation, food shows and celebrity interviews for its viewers.
In Deepotsav, various artists would be performing fusion of folk and modern music, traditional Maharashtra culture would be depicted inMaharashtrachiLokdharathrough dance form along with other folk dances. Well known Poet’s would be reciting poetries which would depict importance of Diwali in lives of people of India. SpecialTraditional Diwali Recipes would be prepared in food show with variouschefs. Celebrities like SubodhBhave, ManjeriBhave, Sonali Kulkarni, Prashant Damle, Kavita Lad would be sharing their Diwali memories and what is relevance of Diwali Festival to them.
This Diwali stay tune to News18 Lokmat’sDeepotsav from 4th October to 6thOctober.
