News18 Lokmat Launches Deepotsav, Special Diwali Programming.

In Deepotsav, various artists would be performing fusion of folk and modern music, traditional Maharashtra culture would be depicted inMaharashtrachiLokdharathrough dance form along with other folk dances. Well known Poet’s would be reciting poetries which would depict importance of Diwali in lives of people of India. SpecialTraditional Diwali Recipes would be prepared in food show with variouschefs. Celebrities like SubodhBhave, ManjeriBhave, Sonali Kulkarni, Prashant Damle, Kavita Lad would be sharing their Diwali memories and what is relevance of Diwali Festival to them.

This Diwali stay tune to News18 Lokmat’sDeepotsav from 4th October to 6thOctober.