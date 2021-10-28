News18 Lokmat launches #SaveJetty campaign

The campaign highlight the issues related to Jetty at various places in Maharashtra and the people associated with it.
News18 Network has always been at forefront of highlighting key issues that echo the voice of the common man and engage all the necessary stakeholders to encourage development and progress.
Continuing this commitment to spearheading issues of the common man and bringing it to the notice of the policy makers News18 Lokmat kick started special campaign #SaveJetty.
Maharashtra boast of around 720 kms. Of coastline, which is 4th highest in India and this coastline plays the role of catalyst for the development of the people who lives around this coastline. However, although being such an important factor, it has been overlooked by Government for long time. News18 Lokmat have launched a campaign #SaveJetty to highlight the issues related to Jetty at various places in Maharashtra and the people associated with it.
News18 Lokmat highlighted the issues which are faced by local residents and fisherman and shown the current state in which jetties are operating. News18 Lokmat went to various jetties like Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg,Dabhol, Uttambar, Kelshi, Burundi, Malvan, Vengurla and showcase how they are been mismanaged and are in complete disarray. News18 Lokmat also showcased the plight of fisherman where four and half lakh metric tonnes of fishes are caught along the coastline of Maharashtra and it generates revenue of Rs 6,900 crore for the state, still it is being overlooked by Government. News18 Lokmat also highlighted how tourists are getting impacted by the poor state of jetties.
The campaign’s voice grew support and appreciation from Shri Jayant Patil – Member of Legislative Council-Maharashtra, Shri Vijay Thatu-President Anola Fisherman Association, Shri Jyoti Kudu- member of panchayat,vasai.
Maritime Board and Government has promised to act towards the development of jetties as the echoes of this campaign reaches the corridors of the government.
(We got this information in a press release).