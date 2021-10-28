News18 Lokmat launches #SaveJetty campaign

News18 Lokmat highlighted the issues which are faced by local residents and fisherman and shown the current state in which jetties are operating. News18 Lokmat went to various jetties like Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg,Dabhol, Uttambar, Kelshi, Burundi, Malvan, Vengurla and showcase how they are been mismanaged and are in complete disarray. News18 Lokmat also showcased the plight of fisherman where four and half lakh metric tonnes of fishes are caught along the coastline of Maharashtra and it generates revenue of Rs 6,900 crore for the state, still it is being overlooked by Government. News18 Lokmat also highlighted how tourists are getting impacted by the poor state of jetties.