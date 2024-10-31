News18 Lokmat launches two programs to capture voter sentiments in Maharashtra

As Maharashtra prepares for its state elections, News18 Lokmat is stepping up to provide detailed coverage by launching two programs: ‘Mood Maharashtracha’ and ‘Maharashtrachi Tai Sahib’. These initiatives, part of the overarching campaign Maharashtracha Mahasangram, are designed to capture the diverse sentiments and opinions of voters across the state.

Advertisment

‘Mood Maharashtracha’ is dedicated to reporting from constituencies across Maharashtra. It captures ground-level opinions on critical issues such as health, infrastructure, education, and the work done by the current government. Anchored by Vishal Pardeshi, the program aims to bring forth the concerns of the common man, providing a platform for local leaders to articulate their visions for the upcoming elections.

On the other hand, ‘Maharashtrachi Tai Sahib’ offers a new angle by focusing on the viewpoints of women voters, warmly referred to as ‘Tai Sahib’. Hosted by Suvarna Joshi, the program focuses on the voices and political objectives of women from all walks of life highlighting their opinions on current issues, leadership, and development priorities.

Over the course of 25 days, ‘Mood Maharashtracha’ and ‘Maharashtrachi Tai Sahib’ will travel across Maharashtra, providing region-specific in-depth analysis and insights of voter sentiment, bringing viewers a closer look at the aspects influencing the state’s political landscape.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.